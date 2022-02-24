Over 130 ‘lifesaving’ defibrillators to be installed across Northern Ireland bus and train stations

Nichola Mallon is pictured with left to right: Jacqueline O'Neill, Community Resuscitation Officer, NIAS; John Glass, Translink Director of Infrastructure and Projects; Denise McAnena, Policy Manager, British Heart Foundation NI and Lynda Donaldson.

The first of 134 new defibrillator units has been installed at Lanyon Place Station in Belfast on Thursday, with the initiative described as potentially lifesaving.

The scheme, funded by the Department for Infrastructure and delivered in partnership with the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) and the NI Ambulance service, will see the units installed in 80 locations across the province.

These will include both bus and train stations, with details of their location added to the National Defibrillator Network.

Lisburn woman Lynda Donaldson (61) suffered a cardiac arrest on a street in Saintfield back in 2011.

She said it was the quick thinking of those nearby and the use of a defibrillator unit which saved ultimately her life.

“I was walking down the street with my partner Graham and suddenly felt dizzy,” she said.

"I went to put my hand out to Graham to say ‘I don’t feel well’ but I didn’t even get the words out, in two seconds I dropped. My heart had gone into cardiac arrest, no pain, no warning, just a couple of seconds of dizziness and down.

“Little did I know bystanders had started CPR and were able to get a defibrillator. It was these quick actions that saved my life. I am forever grateful to those who helped me that day. I know more than most how important these lifesaving devices are and I am delighted Translink is leading the way in making more defibrillators accessible.”

John Glass, Translink Director of Infrastructure and Projects hailed the first installation as “great news”.

"Our stations are a key part of the communities we serve and as we start to see more and more people come back to public transport these valuable kits will make journeys even safer,” he said.

“Publicly accessible to everyone, each defibrillator is accompanied by step-by-step spoken instructions which are built into the unit and explain how to use it on someone in an emergency.”

Speaking at Lanyon Place Station, the minister Nichola Mallon said she hopes the £635,000 will help improve outcomes for those who suffer a cardiac arrest in public.

“Across the north in a typical year over 1,400 people suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and sadly fewer than 10% of these people survive,” she added.

“We know that swift use of CPR and, if possible, a defibrillator has a major impact on survival rates. I am committed to ensuring that this life-saving equipment will be available at our bus and rail stations and was pleased to allocate funding of £635,000 to deliver this.

“I am delighted to be at Lanyon Place Station today as we start the roll-out of the 134 defibrillator units across the network and I want to thank the British Heart Foundation and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for their vital support in delivering this hugely important scheme.”