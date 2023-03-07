Over 150 involved in ‘cruel’ killing of badgers in NI

USPCA wants legislation brought in to tackle the ‘heinous’ practice

The are more than 150 active badger baiters currently operating in Northern Ireland, according to a new report.

Compiled by the USPCA, the report also estimated that more than 2,000 badgers are illegally killed each year here – but only three people have been convicted of such offences since 2011.

Badger baiting involves sending small dogs down into badgers' setts in the ground. Once a badger is located, people dig down and pull the badger from its sett before it is killed by large dogs. This practice is illegal.

The report states: "The USPCA have knowledge of more than 150 individuals who are believed to be engaged in the persecution of badgers.

"Many will offend on a regular basis (at least weekly), while others will engage in badger baiting on a less frequent scale."

A dog with injuries sustained from badger baiting

The USPCA has mapped where known offenders reside, with 32% living in either the Belfast/Newtownabbey area or in Londonderry.

"Many known badger baiting suspects have posted material on their social media accounts referencing hunting as a rural past time," the USPCA said.

"Some have commented that people behind and supporting last year’s attempt to introduce legislation to ban or restrict hunting with dogs did not fully understand this ‘way of life’. It is therefore interesting to note that almost one third (32%, 50 individuals) live in either Belfast/Newtownabbey or Derry/Londonderry.

"Many others reside in other cities or large towns. They travel into the countryside to carry out their cruel practices. This would suggest that their motivation is based on bloodlust and a desire to kill and not in any way connected to rural management or the protection of livestock."

As well as the unlawful killing of badgers, the dogs used in the practice can also be severely injured or killed due to injuries received from badgers. The dogs can also be trapped underground.

The USPCA is calling for MLAs to support legislation to ban the hunting of wild animals with dogs; greater enforcement of the current law; and more public awareness to improve the reporting of offences.

A dog with injuries sustained from badger baiting

Nora Smith, chief executive of the USPCA, said badger baiting is a "cruel and heinous" crime.

"Every year thousands of helpless badgers and indeed other mammals are killed purely for the fun of bloodthirsty individuals engaged in this illegal act of cruelty," she said.

"Our report highlights the shocking reality of badger baiting in Northern Ireland and the considerable weaknesses in the investigation, enforcement and prosecution of these violent and barbaric offences. Doing nothing is not an option.

“The USPCA and the Northern Ireland Badger Group have established Operation Brockwatch to protect badger setts with signage and cameras but further action is needed to protect badgers, dogs and other animals.

"Proper enforcement, a ban on hunting with dogs, and greater public awareness is needed to end this evil practice and protect defenceless badgers who should already be protected by law.”

Veterinarian David Martin added that as well as the killing of badgers, the injuries of dogs as a result of the practice often go untreated as the perpetrators fear their involvement in this activity will be discovered.