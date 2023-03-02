Over 150 Presbyterian members sign letter criticising incoming moderator’s comments on ordination of women

More than 150 members of the Presbyterian Church of Ireland have signed an open letter criticising moderator Reverend Dr Sam Mawhinney’s comments on the ordination of women.

The letter said members have concerns regarding “misogynistic remarks" and was sent to the outgoing moderator of Presbyterian Church of Ireland, Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick.

Reverend Dr Sam Mawhinney was elected as the church’s new moderator last month and is due to begin the role in June.

In an interview with BBC NI’s Mark Simpson, Dr Mawhinney said he is against the ordination of women even though it is church policy.

However, he said it was his personal view and that he recognised "there are people who disagree with me” and that he didn’t want to make it a “primary issue”.

After his remarks, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland said it was clear “its policy of ordaining women ministers has not changed”.

The letter, which has been seen by the Belfast Telegraph, claims Dr Mawhinney’s remarks “ignore the fact that it has been the policy of the Presbyterian Church to ordain women to eldership for almost a century, and to the ministry for exactly fifty years”.

“Since 1973 the Presbyterian Church’s policy has been to treat men and women equally, to allow access to training and ordination to all deemed qualified regardless of their gender,” it added.

The letter goes on to cite the Belfast Telegraph’s reporting of Reverend Noel Mulholland in Cuningham Memorial Presbyterian Church in Cullybackey, claiming office of eldership “is not for women”.

One churchgoer told this newspaper at the time the recent sermon-series on the topic has put some people in “a wholly unacceptable situation” which could see them silenced.

"As Moderator-designate, it was completely inappropriate for Dr Mawhinney to give any other answer to Mark Simpson than to restate his Church’s longstanding commitment to equality,” the letter added.

Born in Ballycastle, Dr Mawhinney is the first moderator to be selected who is based in Republic of Ireland in almost 25 years. He is currently the minister at Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church in Dublin.

Shortly after his new role was confirmed, he said he was aware of churches across many sectors needing to “modernise” as time moves on and acknowledged the increasing nature of “fragmentation” within religion.

“Such hostility must be one of the principal reasons why in recent years so few women have come forward for ordination and why male elders in congregations far outnumber females,” the letter continues.

It concludes by saying the signatories, one of which is former Justice Minister David Ford, “demand that church authorities act immediately and without prevarication in order to repair the damage to the reputation of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland”.

“The Church needs to demonstrate its commitment to upholding the value and worth of women as equals in both the church and in wider society, and to do this by issuing a public statement to that effect.”

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) said: “Wednesday’s Open Letter came to the Moderator in quite a strange way, in that it was released to media outlets at what appears to be almost at the same time.

“This perhaps implies that the purpose of the letter was primarily for the benefit of the media and not simply a request for the Church to look into a particular issue.

“The letter came to PCI via an e-mail which was signed ‘Concerned Presbyterians’. It appears, however, from media reporting of this story to date, that the main author of the letter is in fact not a member of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

"Clearly a number of others who have signed it are not members of PCI either. Nonetheless, as is normal practice when correspondence is received, time will be taken to give it due and appropriate consideration.”