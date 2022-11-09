Over 200 days on the shelf: Appeal to find permanent home for Belfast cat Twinkle Toes

A 13-year-old cat who has spent more than 200 days in an animal adoption centre is looking for a permanent home after her owner passed away.

Twinkle Toes was left with the Cats Protection’s Belfast Adoption Centre back in March and has spent nearly three quarters of the year without a home.

Now staff at the centre are trying to find the friendly lap cat her own home in time for winter.

Cats Protection said Twinkle Toes’ age and minor health issues have appeared to put off potential adopters – with the black-and-white cat suffering from high blood pressure which requires half a tablet a day and a specialist diet for her sensitive stomach.

Despite her health conditions, the cat is said to be fond of cuddles and extremely playful and would make a loving pet.

Any owner of Twinkle Toes is encouraged to provide her with a home where she is the only pet, alongside a patient owner who will give her space to settle in.

Centre manager Jules Laroche said: “The staff and volunteers are all so fond of Twinkle Toes.

“While young cats and kittens may have immediate appeal to potential adopters, people shouldn’t overlook older cats as they can bring so much joy.

“All Twinkle Toes wants is a cosy bed, someone to love her and a good supply of catnip! Her health issues are easily manageable for an experienced cat owner.

“This lovely lady will make someone a great companion and we are really hoping we will be saying goodbye to her very soon.

“While we have made her stay as comfortable as possible, 237 days in care is just too long.”

To find out more about adopting Twinkle Toes visit www.cats.org.uk/belfast/adopt-a-cat or call 02890 480202.