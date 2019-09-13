Over 2,400 NI children in care for more than a year

Over 2,400 children in Northern Ireland have been in care for more than a year (stock photo)

Over 2,400 children in Northern Ireland have been in care for more than a year.

The figures emerged in a report published by the Department of Health yesterday.

A 2017/18 statistical bulletin presents information on children and young people who had been looked after continuously for at least 12 months as of last September.

It found 2,421 children and young people had been in care continuously for 12 months or longer.

Of these, 16% had experienced a placement change during the previous 12 months.

Having a statement of Special Educational Needs continues to be more prevalent among the children in care of school age (23%) compared with the general school population (5%).

Over three quarters (76%) of looked after children attained five or more GCSE at grades A* to G; this compared with 99% of the general school population.

The equivalent figures for those achieving GCSE at grades A* to C were 54% and 86%, respectively.