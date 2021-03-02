Over 25% of drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland involved heroin and morphine

Heroin and morphine have played a huge part in drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland (Paul Faith/PA)

Heroin and morphine played a part in a quarter of all drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland in 2019, it can be revealed.

Figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) have laid bare the emerging drug abuse crisis here, with 191 drug-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2019.

The 2019 total is more than double the 84 drug-related deaths recorded a decade ago.

Of the 191 deaths recorded in 2019, 128 had an opioid mentioned on the death certificate.

Heroin and morphine were the most frequently mentioned opioids in 2019, connected to 46 drug-related deaths — up from 40 in 2018 and the highest number on record.

Drug-related deaths involving cocaine increased from 28 in 2018 to 37 in 2019 — also the highest level on record.

Diazepam was listed in 36.6% of all drug-related deaths in 2019, a decrease from previous years. Drug-related deaths involving pregabalin, however, have risen consistently since its first appearance in these statistics in 2013.

The annual number of deaths involving this controlled substance rose from nine in 2016 to 54 in 2018 to 77 in 2019, appearing in 40.3% of all drug-related deaths.

The figures have also shown that the rate of death from drug misuse per 100,000 of the population has more than doubled in the last decade.

According to the NISRA figures, it has risen from 3.2 deaths per 100,000 people in 2009 to 8.7 deaths per 100,000 of the population in 2019.

Drug-related deaths accounted for 10.1 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019 and 1.2% of all deaths here.

Almost 90% of all drug-related deaths in 2019 were classed as drug misuse deaths — where the underlying cause is drug poisoning, drug abuse or drug dependence and where any of the substances controlled under the Misuse of Drugs Act (1971) are involved.

Meanwhile, more than half (56.0%) of drug-related deaths in 2019 involved three or more drugs. In contrast, in 2009 70.2% of drug-related deaths involved one or two drugs.

The statistics also indicate that there are notably higher numbers of drug-related deaths in areas of deprivation across Northern Ireland.

People living in the most deprived areas are five times more likely to die from a drug-related death than those in the least deprived areas.