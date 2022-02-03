Over £250k to be allocated to three mental health organisations in south and west Belfast

The Department of Health announced it is providing over £250,000 for three mental health support organisations in south and west Belfast.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the money would be contributed as part of the Mental Health Support Fund.

Greater Shankill Partnership has been awarded £97,762 for its ‘Therapy Access Programme’ which provides services for those experiencing anxiety, depression and loneliness across the community.

The Women too Windsor Project, in the Village area of South Belfast, is receiving £93,000 for its ‘Reset Project’, a two-year investment delivering support to women and children suffering poor mental health as a result of or exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief executive Eleanor Jordan said the funding will help “provide a range of services to local women and children, from babies to our senior citizens. This programme is designed by local women in response to the needs they have identified”.

Compass Counselling CIC is receiving £61,560 for its ‘Counselling for All Ages in Shankill’ project, providing free access to counselling for vulnerable people of all ages in the Shankill and greater west Belfast area.

The awards have been made following an additional allocation of £6.02m to the Mental Health Support Fund which provides grants to a range of charities and groups across Northern Ireland.

The department said other organisations which have been successful in their applications to the Fund will be informed in the coming weeks.

Minister Swann said: “The very worthwhile projects receiving this funding are delivering vital person-centred care and support at a time when help is desperately needed. I commend all of the staff and volunteers for their tireless work and the innovative programmes they have developed to expand their services.

“Today is national Time to Talk Day when people are encouraged to talk about mental health issues. We know that conversations about mental health have the power to change lives and open up channels of communication in communities so that people can support each other.”

The minister noted that the development of a new Mental Health Strategy which he published last June “promotes emotional wellbeing and positive mental health for everyone, supports recovery and seeks to reduce stigma and mental health inequalities”.

"We also want to break down barriers so that people are put in the centre which is exactly what these organisations are doing every day,” he added.