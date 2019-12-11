Over £260k worth of cannabis seized in Banbridge after police intercept package

Over £260k worth of cannabis was seized by detectives in Banbridge on Wednesday morning.

Detectives from the PSNI's Criminal Investigation Branch discovered the drugs following the interception of a package destined for an address in Banbridge.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested following the search of a property in the Banbridge area.

He has been taken to Banbridge custody suite where he is currently helping police with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Barry Hamilton from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit said that police intercepted the parcel from the postal system.

“Tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs is a priority for police and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society," he said.

“With this substantial amount of illegal drugs removed from our streets today, we continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in drug dealing within our communities. We will seek to identify them, arrest them and bring them before the courts.

“Those involved in drugs criminality seek to line their own pockets at the expense of causing harm to others. They set out to ruin the communities that they live and operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on those who are vulnerable.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”