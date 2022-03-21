Over 30% of people in Northern Ireland keeping heat off in cold weather to save money, survey suggests

Households have been turning their heating off to try to save money. Credit: Getty Images.

Almost a third of people here are keeping their heat off in cold weather due to concerns over rising energy bills, it has been claimed.

A large majority has also expressed concern about how much they're being forced to pay for electricity, gas and home heating oil.

A new survey by local energy comparison tool Power to Switch has revealed that nearly three quarters of those who use keypad meters had run out of credit and were unable to top up at times during the last 12 months.

Website boss Aodhan O'Donnell said average bills rose by £408 over the last year, but added that some people “reported increases of up to £1,500”.

"The current situation is extremely worrying, with further increases expected in the months to come,” he said.

“Costs have been on the rise for over a year now and it still seems as though there will be further increases in the months to come.

“People should make sure to get help where they need it. Contact your energy supplier if you are struggling and be aware of various grants and schemes available to help cut down costs.”

This comes as pressure is growing on the Chancellor to cut fuel duty in the Spring Statement on Wednesday as the cost-of-living crisis spirals out of control.

It also follows concerns raised by Northern Ireland Consumer Council that as much as 40% of the population could soon be living in fuel poverty as the price of everything continues to rise.

One of the main causes behind the spiralling financial crisis here is home heating oil – which has doubled in price in recent weeks - because the majority of local homes depend on it.

Tens of thousands of people across Northern Ireland are now being forced to turn their heating off.

One woman in Belfast told how she had to “pick between getting gas or feeding my children” while a Londonderry pensioner, who now wears three coats inside his home to keep warm, said: “The country is suffering and this is only going to get worse.”

Experts have calculated that the cost of heating homes here is 33% higher than the rest of the UK because of our dependence on oil.

Two thirds of homes here use oil and not gas – primarily because up until recently there wasn’t the infrastructure to offer householders a choice.

Home heating oil prices had already started to rise at the start of the year but the war in Ukraine has seen a massive hike.

At the start of the Russian invasion, the average cost of 900 litres was £557 (February 23) but in just a fortnight that had doubled to £1,182 (March 9).

Peter McClenaghan from the NI Consumer Council said the situation – whereby fuel poverty levels will rise to about 40% of the population - was “worrying”.

“Home heating oil currently costs twice the 10-year average price and natural gas bills are much higher than they have been in the past 10 years and will rise further,” he said.

“In December 2021, Bryson Charitable Group undertook research for the Consumer Council which estimated fuel poverty to be 31%.

“Since then, the Consumer Council Home Energy Price Index in February 2022 shows energy prices have risen another 15%. It is therefore not surprising that local fuel poverty charities now suggest four in 10 households are in fuel poverty.

“This means those who were already in vulnerable situations are struggling even more and a new group of householders, who may have not had to worry about the price of energy before, will now be concerned about paying their bills.”

Although the Consumer Council said it welcomes the £200 support payments provided by the Department for Communities, the organisation called for further support in the Chancellors’ Spring Statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, financial expert Martin Lewis said the time had come for government intervention.

“I am out of tools to help people now,” he told BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.

“I’ve been the Money Saving Expert since 2000… I’ve been through the financial crash, I’ve been through Covid. This is the worst, where we are right now.”