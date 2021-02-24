Over 3,000 domestic abuse calls to PSNI over Christmas period

Over 3,000 calls were made to the PSNI in relation to domestic abuse incidents between early December and mid-January, it has been revealed.

There were 3,341 calls for help during the PSNI's Christmas domestic abuse campaign 'Speak Out', according to PSNI figures released on Wednesday.

Police said 111 incidents of domestic abuse were reported on Christmas Day alone, an increase of 15 on the year before. Police said 72 reports of domestic crimes were also made, compared to 53 the year before for the same day.

On Boxing Day, there were 132 domestic abuse incidents, an increase of 14 reports from the Christmas period the previous year, along with 100 domestic crimes, an increase of 27.

Overall, there was a slight fall in the number of reports compared to the Christmas periods of 2019/20 and 2020/21. There were 3,584 reports in 2019/20. That was 243 fewer.

There were also 2,116 reports of domestic crimes over that period this year, compared to 2,155 for the same period a year previously.

On New Year's Day, the PSNI received reports of 139 incidents of domestic abuse, falling from 50 reports the previous year. There were also 98 reports of domestic crimes, compared to 111 for the same period the year before.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan of the PSNI's Public Protection Branch, said: "We know domestic abuse doesn’t only occur at Christmas; that it happens all year round but, sadly, historically figures show over the Christmas period incidents of domestic abuse can rise.

"We are all living in extraordinary times, trying to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which can make those suffering from domestic abuse feel even more isolated and vulnerable.

"Do not suffer in silence, please talk to us. We are here to help you. We will treat you with sensitivity and respect and help you explore your options to get justice."I can assure everyone who comes to us that we will be with them every step of the way.“It is important that anyone suffering from domestic abuse knows they should not have to endure this horrific behaviour and that there are people who can help them make it stop. Police are not the only body who offer advice and help in cases of domestic abuse. We also work closely with a range of partner agencies including Women’s Aid; Rainbow Project and Men’s Advisory Project, who also offer a wide range of services and advice."

Police can be contacted on 101, or a 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414. We also have the Silent Solutions Service which enables a 999 caller who is too scared to make a noise, or speak, to press 55 when prompted.