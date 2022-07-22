Over 300,000 NI families eligible for cost of living payments

An estimated 309,000 families in Northern Ireland are eligible for the means-tested benefit cost of living payment.

It is believed 7.2 million payments of £326 – worth a total of £2.4bn – will be made in the first week of cost of living support rollout throughout the UK.

This is all part of the UK Government’s £37 billion support package for households.

Millions will get £1,200 this year to help them with rising costs, including this £650 payment, a £400 grant to help with energy bills, and a £150 Council Tax rebate for the 80% of households in bands A-D.

The first payments were made on July 14, marking the first half of the £650 cost of living payment for low-income families, with the second instalment of £324 coming in the Autumn.

Eligible claimants who have not received their payment yet should not be concerned, as the Department for Work & Pensions expects some payments may take until July 31 to come through.

Additional support for disabled people and pensioners will follow later this year and an estimated 309,000 individuals living in Northern Ireland have been deemed eligible for this payment.

Nearly one in 10 people across the UK will get a £150 disability payment this Autumn, while over eight million pensioner households could receive an extra £300 through their Winter Fuel Payments in November and December.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Thérèse Coffey said: “This Government said that we would protect those on the lowest incomes, and we have delivered what we said with over seven million households receiving £326 in the last week.

“There is more help to come for households, with the second half of the £650 payment arriving later this year and further payments for pensioners and disabled people also on the way.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nadhim Zahawi said: “I know that people are finding things difficult with rising prices and increasing pressure on household budgets.

“That’s why we’re taking action to control inflation and providing immediate help for households. It’s so important that over 7 million vulnerable households have received £326 direct payments so far and there is also more help to come, with 8 million of the most vulnerable households receiving £1,200 of direct support to help with bills over the winter.”