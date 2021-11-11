Over 32,000 children referred to Northern Ireland social services in the past year, figures reveal

Statistics collated by the Department of Health has revealed that some 32,070 children were referred to Social Services during 2020/21, with the largest proportion of this (39%) referred by the police. Stock image.

Statistics collated by the Department of Health reveal that some 32,070 children were referred to Social Services during 2020/21, with the largest proportion of this (39%) referred by the police.

The Children’s Social Care Statistics for Northern Ireland 2020/21 also revealed that, as of March 31 2021, 23,095 children in Northern Ireland were known to social services as a child in need.

As of the same date, 2,298 children were listed on the Child Protection Register, with the main reasons listed as neglect and physical abuse for being on the register.

These reasons accounted for over three quarters of all on the register.

The number of children and young people in care in Northern Ireland also reached the highest recorded number since the introduction of the Children (Northern Ireland) Order 1995 with 3,530 listed as being in care.

Just over four fifths of the children in care were in foster care placements (81%), 9% placed with parents, 6% in residential care and 4% in other placements.

There was, however, a decrease in the number of registered places for day care in Northern Ireland over the past year.

As of March 31 2021 there were 3,809 individuals or facilities registered as day care provision for children aged 12 and under in Northern Ireland. This was a 4% decrease on the previous year.

There were also 59,618 registered places for day care in Northern Ireland representing a decrease of 3% on the previous year.