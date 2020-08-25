Over £3k raised for families after Armagh gas explosion

The aftermath of a gas explosion in Armagh which destroyed a house and vehicles

More than £3,000 has been raised to help support the families left devastated in the aftermath of a massive gas explosion destroyed homes in Armagh city.

It happened in the Ardmore Avenue area on Sunday afternoon.

After the fire was brought under control, the roof of one house completely collapsed, with nearby vehicles gutted.

Yesterday, more than 150 people donated £3,200 to the families affected in an appeal launched by the Armagh I news outlet.

Sinn Fein councillor Garath Keating told the website: "The key thing is that nobody was hurt. It could have been very different.

"It really is a miracle that nobody was injured or hurt thanks to the very brave and heroic efforts of the Fire Service."