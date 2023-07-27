Over £3m funding announced for Troubles-impacted communities

Over £3 million of funding has been awarded for programmes in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

More than £3 million of funding has been awarded for programmes in Northern Ireland that support people still living with the long-term impact of the Troubles.

The funding from the International Fund for Ireland (IFI) will enable peacebuilding efforts across 17 projects.

The latest allocations aims to offer critical support at a grassroots level, as many projects face budget cuts and increasing polarisation within communities.

IFI chairman Paddy Harte said the support is vital in the current climate.

“Projects are working against an incredibly challenging backdrop with recent funding cuts across the community sector and ongoing political instability both threatening to undo the progress that has been made in recent times,” he said.

“Communities are struggling with identity and culture issues alongside the legacy of the Troubles. Unfortunately, this vacuum provides an opportunity for paramilitary influence, recruitment of young people and anti-social behaviour.

“The IFI is committed to supporting those who need interventions most and we are one of the few organisations who are prepared to take those risks and reach those who have yet to receive direct benefit from the peace process.”

Under the new funding, the Peace Impact Programme (PIP) has received £1,349,511 for six projects to deliver sensitive interventions in communities that have not previously, or have only partially, participated in peacebuilding and reconciliation activities.

The Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP), which provides tailored support for at-risk 16 to 25-year-olds, is supporting six projects with £735,109.

PYDP aims to improve confidence and personal resilience in young people, helping them develop a better understanding of culture and identity.

Five projects under the Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP) have been awarded £989,466, to help build resilience and empower communities to create stronger cross-border partnerships.

Mr Harte said the funding would aid “hard-to-reach” communities.

“In an important year of reflection around the Good Friday Agreement, we also recognise that the peace process has yet to deliver for some communities.

“We must examine what interventions are required over the next 25 years to make peace inclusive for all.”