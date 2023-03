Shocking report also reveals 24 youngsters referred as red flag hospital cases waiting for longer than 52 weeks

Launch: Watching Minister Robin Swann open the Macmillan Cancer Unit are Paul Gribbin, former patient; Mary-Jo Thompson, interim assistant director for medical and cancer services, South Eastern HSC Trust; Lynda Thomas, chief executive Macmillan Cancer; Laura Scott, Macmillan ward manager, and Mary Williamson, deputy sister. Credit: Darren Kidd

More than 500 children in Northern Ireland had been waiting longer than four years for a first hospital appointment in April, shocking new figures have revealed.