Over 500 reports of speeding during busy PSNI Easter weekend on north coast

Over 500 drivers were caught speeding over the Easter weekend on the north coast, the PSNI has said.

There were 518 excess speed detections between Friday and Monday, which were caught by mobile camera vans in the area.

A number of drivers were also issued with fixed penalty notices for other motoring offences including mobile phone use and anti-social driving, police said.

Earlier this week, officers said five people had been arrested across the busy weekend for public order offences including disorderly behaviour, common assault and assault on police.

A number of fixed penalty notices were also issued – but the PSNI described the figures as a “good result” given the number of visitors to the area.

Police also said 34 vehicles were examined over the period by the DVA and 24 were issued with immediate prohibition notices.

They said one vehicle alone which was stopped had 13 faults.

The latest update comes as the police thanked “residents, businesses and visitors” for their support over the bank holiday period.

Locals and shop owners have complained in recent days after high levels of antisocial behaviour in the town in recent days, with some businesses forced to close.

Local councillors also slammed a social media viral video over the weekend which appeared to show young people intentionally placing their faces next to car exhausts.

District Commander Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said: “It was a busy weekend on the North Coast, as it always is over the Easter holidays, and I would like to thank our colleagues in the Council, Translink and DVA and also in the Ambulance and Fire Service, for all their assistance.

“Good engagement from our officers with the visitors, residents, and local businesses ensured that people were happy, reassured, and free to enjoy the day safely.

"The policing operation we put in place at the railways stations in partnership with Translink ensured that everyone got to and from the Port safely and we are grateful for the support we got from the staff at all the stations and on board the trains.

“As always we are grateful for the support of residents, businesses and visitors during these big events. We are very much part of the community here on the North Coast and it is in all our interests to ensure that our towns are safe and vibrant areas for people to live, work and visit.”