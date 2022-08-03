Over 60 animals including puppies and a cat rescued from Belfast harbour by PSNI

Man (44) arrested following recovery operation

One of the puppies seized by PSNI

Some of the dogs recovered by the PSNI

A man has been arrested over the incident

Police have rescued 57 puppies, three adult dogs and a cat after an operation at Belfast’s harbour estate on Tuesday evening.

They said a 44-year-old man has been arrested and a quantity of cash was also seized.

The puppies recovered by officers included a wide variety of breeds including golden retrievers, cockapoos, dachshunds and cocker spaniels.

The PSNI said the animals are being examined by a vet.

Police said their investigation suggests the animals were being imported into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland, intended for onward sale within England and Scotland.

PSNI Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “The male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including Fraud by False Representation and Possession of Articles for Use in Fraud.

Some of the dogs recovered by the PSNI

“A quantity of cash was also seized. He remains in custody helping with ongoing enquiries.

“Police are absolutely committed to tackling the smuggling of illegal commodities through Northern Ireland’s ports.

“Most recent seizures by the Organised Crime Unit have been in relation to illegal drugs. However, as this operation has shown, drugs are not the only items being traded illegally.

“Smuggling is often conducted by sophisticated cross-border organised criminal groups. Such groups will not discriminate when it comes to the commodity being smuggled – should that be drugs, cigarettes, people, or in this case, animals.

“I use the word “commodity” as this is how crime gangs view the people and animals they smuggle – as nothing but commodities which they can exploit to line their own pockets.

One of the puppies seized by PSNI

“Those involved in Puppy smuggling do not care about the horrendous impact this type of criminal activity can have both on the animals and on the victims who innocently buy them as family pets.

“If anyone has information about any illegal activity, please contact police on 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.”