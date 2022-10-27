Over 600 children stuck on hospital waiting lists for more than four years

Alarming figures point to a system at breaking point, warns Yiasouma

Hospital waiting lists for children have been described as “alarming” after it was revealed that more than 600 youngsters had been waiting longer than four years for an appointment.

The Commissioner for Children and Young People said many youngsters were living in pain and missing out on key experiences while waiting for crucial healthcare.

Koulla Yiasouma added that 53% of the 10,000 youngsters waiting for a hospital appointment have been on a list for more than a year, and an astonishing 611 children have been waiting more than four years.

She explained: “The situation is now alarming. Many children on waiting lists can be experiencing pain and discomfort.

“Their education is disrupted [and] their ability to forge childhood friendships, thrive and develop [has been] taken from them while they wait.

“Parents’ hearts are breaking as they watch their children missing out on vital parts of childhood while they struggle to manage health conditions.

“If giving children the best start in life is the government’s aim, then the opposite is happening for thousands of children in Northern Ireland.”

The commissioner launched her first child health waiting list report in October last year, releasing data that was not available in official reviews of delays.

This year’s update comes as she meets with child health experts and key-decision makers this morning to discuss what more can be done in the absence of an Executive.

The commissioner’s review also revealed an annual increase of 28% (7,460 children) increase in the number of children waiting for an appointment with one of the community child health services, bringing the number of youngsters on lists to more than 34,000.

Within these services, the number of children waiting rose between April last year and this year.

The number waiting for speech and language therapy increased by 87% — up from 2,444 to 4,574.

The waiting list for autism assessment grew by 1,690 over the same period.

Child and adolescent mental health services are also struggling to cope with demand.

In April last year, no child was waiting longer than one year. In April this year, there were 52.

According to the statistics, however, there has been an overall decrease — by 2,405 — in the number of children with red-flag and urgent referrals between April last year and this year.

Ms Yiasouma welcomed this development but said: “On the eve of yet another election being called, it must be acknowledged that on top of the pandemic, which inevitably increased the number of people on waiting lists, the lack of an Assembly and Executive has contributed to an already struggling health and social care system.

“This has pushed it to breaking point, and many would argue that it is now broken.

“Northern Ireland needs strong leadership and brave, evidence-based decision-making to rebuild and reform our system at the pace it need, and this must include children’s services.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said they welcomed the focus that NICCY has brought to child health waiting lists through its More Than A Number report”.

“It is recognised that waiting times were not acceptable prior to Covid-19 and have been exacerbated by the devastating impact of the pandemic across all aspects of service provision including, unfortunately, children’s services,” they said.

“All paediatric staff across the HSC have been working extremely hard to bring waiting lists down and reduce waiting times for children, but have faced ongoing challenges in relation to unscheduled pressures, inadequate staffing, and securing theatre time for elective surgery.

“The Department has been working with Trusts to ensure that commissioned paediatric day case procedure theatre lists for general surgery were re-established as a priority.

"The Health Minister asked Trusts without commissioned paediatric lists to prioritise two paediatric day case procedure lists per month. As a result, additional general paediatric surgical lists have been established in Daisy Hill Hospital, the South West Acute Hospital and Altnagelvin Hospitals.

"As a result of the new lists, Western Trust is expecting that the paediatric general surgery day procedure waiting lists can be cleared by the end of the year.

"This will allow the Trust to provide support across the region ensuring that children have a shorter wait for day case general surgery. These lists are an important step in the right direction to assist with general waiting list reduction and further work is planned to enhance this.

“Although the current lack of a NI Executive or a health budget for 2022/23 have placed constraints on progress, the Department is fully committed to ensuring children’s health, welfare and rights are properly considered as transformation and improvement in the health service are driven forward.”