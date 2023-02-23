Over 6,000 people from NI support terminal illness petition backed by football pundit Chris Kamara

More than 6,000 people in Northern Ireland have supported a petition calling for improved government financial support for people with a terminal illness.

TV presenter and football pundit Chris Kamara MBE handed in a petition to Downing Street on Thursday where he was joined by two terminally ill campaigners who are experiencing the financial hardships that come with a terminal diagnosis.

Mr Kamara, who is an ex professional footballer, left Sky Sports last year after 24 years with the broadcasting service, becoming a fan favourite in football punditry with a number of hilarious moments.

He recently revealed he is battling speech apraxia, which makes it very difficult to speak.

The petition, run by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie, has over 166,000 signatures – 6,205 from Northern Ireland - and urges the Government to give terminally ill people of working age access to their State Pension.

Marie Curie’s Dying in Poverty campaign has been calling for improved financial support for dying people since research found that 90,000 people die in poverty in the UK each year.

People who die in working age are twice as likely to spend their final year of life in poverty compared to people of pension age.

The charity also highlights that people who die in working age have paid their national insurance contributions for an average of 24 years.

Marie Curie says giving this group access to their State Pension would substantially reduce the likelihood of a terminal diagnosis driving working age people into poverty.

The end-of-life charity is calling for urgent government action ahead of the Spring Budget.

Marie Curie ambassador Mr Kamara, said: “We never had much money growing up, so I understand the strain that places on a family.

“Marie Curie cared for my mum just before she died in 2003. I can’t imagine having to deal with both of these stressful situations at the same time but that is what everyday life has been like for the people I’ve met through this campaign.

“What terminally ill people are going through at the moment is simply not right. Extending the State Pension to people with a terminal illness would make such a big difference.

“Those final weeks and months are precious. People should be spending their time making memories, not worrying about money.”

Joan McEwan, associate director of policy and public affairs for Marie Curie in Northern Ireland, added: “The State Pension is the single biggest safeguard against poverty for people as they approach the end of their lives.

“But if you are unfortunate enough to die before retirement age, it isn’t accessible to you. The Government must extend access to the State Pension to all dying people, regardless of age.

“Anyone can be given a terminal diagnosis at any time.

“We regularly hear from terminally ill people who have had to leave work, and often their partners have needed to reduce their hours too to support them.

“Despite having significantly reduced income, these people still have to deal with higher-than-average energy bills and often have to pay for added costs like home adaptations or specialist medical equipment.

“That’s why, sadly, many people are pushed into poverty when they’re diagnosed with a terminal illness.”