Over 6,000 people in Northern Ireland express interest in housing Ukrainian refugees

A woman reacts walks in front a block of shelled flats in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Over 6,000 people in Northern Ireland have expressed an interest in housing a Ukrainian refugee, according to Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

In a tweet, Mr Lewis said the province was “known for its hospitality” and said he was “proud of the generosity shown towards those fleeing” the war-torn European country.

The Government scheme allows eligible UK households to offer up a spare room or property for refugees fleeing Ukraine to use rent-free.

Despite the lack of a First and deputy First Minister, earlier this week an Executive Office spokesperson said that officials were working "at pace" making preparations so "we stand ready to provide sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees".

People who take in refugees will be known under the scheme as sponsors.

Sponsors in Northern Ireland will be entitled to claim £350 a month like the rest of the UK.

Mr Lewis wrote on social media: “Northern Ireland is known for its hospitality the world over. I’m proud of the generosity shown towards those fleeing the awful situation in Ukraine.

“6,262 people in NI have already expressed interest to provide support with #HomesForUkraine. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, during a virtual call in Washington between US President Biden and Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Mr Biden hailed Irish leadership for its handling of the Ukrainian crisis.

Mr Biden, who identifies deeply with his own Irish heritage, was seated beside a traditional bowl of shamrock during the bilateral meeting.

He quoted Irish poet WB Yeats as he described the impact the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had on the world.

"All changed, changed utterly - a terrible beauty has been born," he said.

Mr Biden said Irish leadership on the issue has been "noticeable and impressive".

Both leaders condemned the invasion, with the Irish leader speaking about the need for a "unity of purpose".