Over a third of staff in Northern Ireland are now hybrid working, new figures show

More than a third of Northern Ireland’s workers are spending at least one day a week at home, new figures have revealed.

In a Government survey of 287 firms in the country, 21.4% said their workers were in the office one or two days a week, while a further 12.3% were in three to four days a week.

Across Northern Ireland, 50.9% of staff never work at home, the study found.

The 33.7% of employees now hybrid working in Northern Ireland is below the UK average of 42.7%.

The Office for National Statistics data was gathered in the two weeks before August 21, and surveyed a total of 9,207 firms right across the UK.

Businesses were also asked if they were using, or intended to use, increased homeworking as a permanent business model going forward.

In Northern Ireland, just over a fifth (20.4%) said yes.

Some 43.9% said no — the lowest of the four UK countries. The rest here weren’t sure or the question was not applicable.

Hybrid presentation expert and former Member of the Scottish Parliament Gavin Brown, director of UK firm Speak With Impact, said the new numbers showed habits which developed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic were here to stay.

He added that there were opportunities for Northern Irish businesses who embraced the hybrid world to broaden their horizons, as well as for individual employees who excelled in a hybrid environment.

“Unless you work every day in the office, or indeed every day at home, you are a hybrid worker,” he said.

“These figures show us that now accounts for more than a third of all workers in Northern Ireland, and it illustrates just how drastically things have changed in a couple of years.

“This transformation in working and business environment must be adjusted to, and holds a great deal of opportunity.

“But pitching, collaborating and performing in a hybrid world requires an entirely different set of skills which, prior to the Covid pandemic, almost nobody had.

“If businesses can excel in this hybrid world by maximising in-person and virtual opportunities in tandem, it could provide a real boost to our economy and to individual prospects generally.

“Other parts of the developed world are doing this now, and it’s essential Northern Ireland and the wider UK does not get left behind.”