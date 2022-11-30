Over half of young people in Northern Ireland anxious about their finances, research reveals

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL File photo dated 09/03/15 of a woman showing signs of depression as The cost-of-living crisis is increasingly being used as justification for domestic abuse while some victims are unable to afford to get to court to obtain protection, a charity has warned. Financial pressures mean some victims who are seeking civil protection orders to keep them safe cannot afford to travel to court or arrange childcare so they can attend, Domestic Violence Assist said. Issue date: Monday October 24, 2022.

Over half of Northern Ireland’s young people are anxious about their finances according to new research.

A new survey released on Wednesday by the Mental Health Foundation revealed that 55% of people aged 18 to 45 are anxious about their financial situation.

In the same age group, 48% said they were worried about their financial situation, while 33% were angry.

The survey of 1,498 adults living in Northern Ireland, aged 18 and over, was conducted by LucidTalk in November 2022.

Overall, almost half (44%) of people surveyed were anxious or worried (41%) about their financial situation.

When asked what would reduce worry about their financial situation, 41% said flexibility from energy companies, while nearly 20% said an increase in social security benefits and affordable transport would help.

The Mental Health Foundation says action needs to be taken to prevent a rise in mental health problems across Northern Ireland.

Karen Hall, head of Northern Ireland for the Mental Health Foundation, said the survey’s findings are a “warning sign” of the mental health consequences of the cost-of-living crisis. “With half of people (56%) worried about turning their heating on due to financial concerns we need urgent action to support people across Northern Ireland,” she said.

Ms Hall added that while she understands the Government is taking measures to help support the public, she feels those measures don’t go far enough. “Whilst the inflationary rise in some social security benefits in the Autumn Statement last week will help, it does not go far enough,” she continued.

“Increasing social security benefits and making changes to the system, such as reducing the waiting time for Universal Credit, would make a difference.”

The charity believes that if people are struggling to meet their essential needs, a significant rise in mental health problems is likely as the burden of financial strain continues to take its toll.

“Evidence has repeatedly shown that financial strain and poverty are key contributors to mental health problems,” said Ms Hall. “The Foundation warns that the number of people experiencing poor mental health is likely to increase as more people struggle to make ends meet.”

Ms Hall added that charities need more support from the Government.

“Those providing public services also need to ensure that they are providing training and support to their staff,” she said.

“Other measures we ask for include maintaining and extending free or subsidised public transport.”

Earlier this year, the Mental Health Foundation published research with the London School of Economics and Political Science which found that the cost of mental health problems on the Northern Ireland economy was £3.4 billion annually.

Ms Hall believes that early intervention can help reduce this annual expense.

“The Budget announced last week by the Secretary of State, highlights the pressures on Government spending here,” she stated.

“We are asking for the funding required for the delivery of the Mental Health Strategy to be prioritised in the Department of Health allocation, particularly the funding for the Early Intervention and Prevention Action Plan.”