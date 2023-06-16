Over ninety wildfires tackled during two-day period in Northern Ireland

Irish Air Corps and Firefighters tackling a Gorse fire at Ballyeamon Road in Glenariff on Thursday. Pic Pacemaker

The Northern Ireland Fire & Service (NIFRS) has received 716 emergency calls and dealt with wildfire incidents over a two-day period.

One of the largest incidents was at Glenariff in Co Antrim where a major incident had been declared. While the operation has since been scaled down, there remain over 51 Firefighters, 8 Officers, 8 Fire Appliances, and 5 Specialist Appliances at the scene.

A spokesperson said firefighters also continue to deal with a number of smaller gorse fires and emergency incidents across Northern Ireland.

Across the period from 2pm 14 June until 2pm on 16 June, NIFRS received 716 emergency calls and mobilised to 318 incidents, with 96 of these being wildfire incidents.

Irish Air Corps helicopter deployed as firefighters continue to battle Northern Ireland gorse fires

NIFRS mobilised over 500 firefighting pumps and specialist appliances to deal with these incidents and it has been working across this period with partner agencies including teams from the PSNI, Northern Ireland Water, Forestry Service Northern Ireland, Skywatch NI, the Red Cross, Rapid Relief Team and the Irish Air Corps.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said: “Our Firefighters have been working in extremely challenging and exhausting conditions whilst battling to bring these wildfires under control.

"I would like to pay credit to our Firefighters, Control Room Operators, Supervisory Officers and Support Staff, all of whom have responded and in many cases come on duty or remained on duty to support our operational response and enhanced resilience arrangements. I would like also to recognise our Partner Agencies who have supported our response.

“We are heartened and grateful for the support of our local community and the generosity in providing refreshments. Their support has been invaluable.

“I again want to reassure the public that our contingency plans remain in place and we will continue to respond should you need us in an emergency. I would like to thank the public for supporting us during this critical time.

"Please continue to avoid the areas where incidents are ongoing. Please act safely, be responsible and vigilant when it comes to enjoying the countryside and continuing good weather over the coming days.

"Please pay heed to our safety advice as conditions remain ripe for more gorse fires to take hold.”

NIFRS is reminding everyone of the following safety advice:

* Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly.

* Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows.

* Only use barbecues in designated and safe areas and never leave them unattended. Keep children and ball games away from barbecues.

* Ensure that barbecues are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents.

* Avoid using open fires in the countryside.

* Do not leave bottles or glass in woodlands. Sunlight shining through glass can start a fire. Take them home or put them in a waste or recycling bin.

* If you see a fire in the countryside, report it immediately to the Fire & Rescue Service. Don’t attempt to tackle fires that will take more than a bucket of water to put out. Leave the area as soon as possible.

* Report any suspicious behaviour to the Police.