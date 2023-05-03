Over three million illegal cigarettes worth £2m seized in Co Tyrone

More boxes of cigarettes seized in Coalisland on April 27. Credit: HMRC

Over three million illegal cigarettes and tobacco worth an estimated £2m in duty and taxes, have been seized in Co Tyrone.

A 70-year-old man in Coalisland has been arrested and subsequently released on bail following the seizure by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers and police.

Officials searched premises in the town on Thursday, April 27, as part of an operation to disrupt the sale and supply of suspected non-UK duty paid goods.

Lucie Irving, assistant director of the Fraud Investigation Service at HMRC said: “The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent shops that serve local communities.

“HMRC continues to work closely with our partners to relentlessly pursue the determined minority who refuse to play by the rules.”

Emma Neill, PSNI Detective Superintendent PSNI, added: “We are committed to working alongside our partner agencies to combat the illicit trade of illegal tobacco, wines and spirits and remain resolute in our efforts to put those who seek to profit from criminality before the courts.

“Investigations into the seizures are continuing and I would encourage anyone with information about the sale of counterfeit cigarettes and other goods to please get in touch with us on 101."

Anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco or alcohol should report it to HMRC online.