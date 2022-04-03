Overflowing bins leading to ‘health crisis’ for residents in Holyland

Area being used as dumping ground say locals amid call for council action

Residents in Belfast’s Holyland have called for action from the council over the “nightmare” rubbish problem in the area.

Due to council workers being on strike recently and the current waste management system there, residents say they are plagued by large, overflowing bins and rubbish being dumped in alleyways.

Pictures of the area show piles of refuse collecting in alleyways and at the end of some streets.

One resident said people there are facing a “health and safety crisis with refuse piled high in the entries” contributing to the “ongoing and never-ending” problems in the Holyland, which has a large student population and persistent anti-social behaviour issues.

Brid Ruddy of the College Park Avenue Residents’ Association, said she recently took people to see the new Ukraine peace mural in Harrow Street and was “embarrassed” by the piles of rubbish.

A walk around the area on Sunday, just around the corner from the mural, revealed there were bags of rubbish, overflowing bins and a mattress dumped in an alleyway.

“We don’t have a proper waste management system here,” Brid said, adding that the Holyland’s bins are used by businesses all over Belfast.

Dumped: Alleyways are strewn with rubbish and old household items

“We have those big Euro bins in most streets and you have restaurants and others coming and dumping their rubbish in them. Whenever we previously spoke out about this, businesses started to actually do it more. I’m saying Belfast City Council really need to get their act together.

“These big Euro bins are designed not for individual household waste, they’re commercial bins. There’s also no recycling strategy for the area. People just come and dump everything in there: food, clothes, used oil from restaurants. It is not a proper waste management system. Every house needs their own bin, every house needs recycling.

“I live in the College Park Avenue/Rugby Road area where it is mainly residential. You have houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) and you have one big bin that everybody puts their rubbish in. They’re emptied a few times a week, but you could be doing it every day and it would still be as bad. The waste management system in the Holyland is not suitable.”

Another resident, Audrey, who did not wish to give her surname, said rubbish and fly-tipping has always been a problem in the area.

“It’s a nightmare. With council workers on strike recently it’s been particularly bad. There are piles of rubbish gathering in places and they attract rats and all sorts,” she said.

“Those big bins are an eyesore too, all sorts get dumped in them. I’ve seen furniture and everything piled into them. It’s not right. I just want to see the area nice and clean. The alleyways are the problem. There’s been talk for years about putting in alleygates so people can’t just park up and dump things there, but so far it just hasn’t happened.”

Brid added: “I have residents reporting to me that they’re seeing big vans from outside the area pulling up and dumping everything and anything in these big bins. Residents think this is illegal, but it actually isn’t. Anyone is able to dump anything in these bins.

“The bins are constantly overflowing. It’s raising health concerns and a nightmare for residents. I don’t blame the people on the ground trying to handle the problem. The council and politicians need to get their act together. Now, we do have kerbside recycling collection every week, but not very many people have the recycling boxes they use. Something needs to be done.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “The recent industrial action has had an impact on public services across Northern Ireland, and we are working to minimise any disruption to our residents and ratepayers in Belfast.

“The majority of bin collections are now taking place as normal, and during the strike we encouraged residents to dispose of excess waste at recycling centres and civic amenity sites. We will continue to collect, manage and monitor waste in this area.”