Overnight blaze at derelict Belfast flats treated as arson

An overnight blaze at a derelict building in Belfast which extensively damaged four flats is being treated as arson.

A PSNI spokesperson said the arson attack at Ross Street in the Divis area of the city was a “reckless act” which could have had a devastating impact on those in the community.

“I would appeal to anyone involved to stop and think about the consequences of such actions. You are risking your own life and the lives of others, as well as putting unnecessary pressure on emergency services,” said the spokesperson.

The fire service and the PSNI were called to the incident shortly after 11.30pm on Monday.

Three fire engines and an aerial appliance were used to battle the blaze, along with two officers.

The fire was dealt with shortly before 2am on Tuesday morning.

Anyone who has any information, or may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 2582 of 21/06/21.