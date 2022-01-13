Overpayment errors by NI housing benefit officials are twice 2019 figure

Levels of fraud and error in system have amounted to a total of £4.2m

Housing benefit overpayments due to mistakes by officials have more than doubled since 2019, Northern Ireland’s spending watchdog has found.

Comptroller and Auditor General Kieran Donnelly found levels of fraud and error in the system amounted to a total of £4.2m over the course of the 2020/21 financial year, representing 12.1% of total housing benefit expenditure.

This is a 1.5% increase compared to the 10.6% level recorded in 2019/20.

While there has been a decrease in the level of customer fraud, overpayments have more than doubled from £0.4m to £1m.

Mr Donnelly said: “I recognise that over a number of years LPS has made considerable efforts to improve fraud and error rates. However, overpayments due to official error have more than doubled since 2019. While I am sympathetic to the unique and challenging circumstances LPS faced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020/21, I am concerned at this significant increase in error."

Mr Donnelly's Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) report into the 2020/21 Land and Property Services (LPS) accounts found some £34.6m in housing benefits were paid out over the course of the financial year, as well as £7.1m in rates rebates for universal credit claimants. LPS currently operates a scheme to support these claimants when it comes to paying their rates.

The LPS estimates that the level of fraud and error in rates rebate expenditure amounted to 9.7% – an increase from 2019/20's figure of 7.2%.

"The [Auditor General] has noted that he will keep this matter under consideration in light of increased numbers of claimants becoming eligible for the rate rebate scheme in the future," the report reads.

"This increase is anticipated as a result of claimants due to migrate to universal credit from other benefit types, as well as new universal credit claimants, particularly due to the impact of Covid-19."

The report also highlights how the pandemic has hindered the amount of non-domestic and domestic rates valuations carried out by LPS. As of March 31 last year, there were 8,868 non-domestic valuations outstanding – up from 5,472 at the same date the previous year.

Outstanding domestic cases increased from 12,580 on March 31, 2020 to 17,510 last year. The outstanding combined caseload amounted to rates of £10.6m at the end of March, 2021, an increase of £2.7m from the same period the previous year.

Levels of ratepayer debt also increased in the last financial year. As of the end March this figure was £152.7m, up from £124.4m at the end of 2019/20.

Over the course of the year £5.1m in debt was written off and "impaired debt" – that which is unlikely to be repaid in full – amounted to £51.8m at the end of March last year.

"The level of outstanding ratepayer debt has increased significantly since 2019/20. I realise this is because LPS suspended legal recovery action in 2020/21 due to restricted access to the courts and Enforcement of Judgements Offices, as well as uncertainty around how the pandemic would impact on citizens and businesses in Northern Ireland," the report states.

"This has also impacted on the significantly reduced level of debt write-offs in 2020/21. In addition, the normal billing cycle for rates was disrupted by the pandemic with rate bills issuing in June rather than April and LPS have informed me that a further £11 million was collected between 1 April 2021 and the end of May 2021, when this year’s bills were issued. The level of ratepayer debt is nonetheless concerning."

The report noted that LPS has recently implemented a three-year post-pandemic rating debt recovery strategy, which aims to return ratepayer debt back to 2019/20 levels.