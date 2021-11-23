Overwhelmed GP surgeries on brink of collapse as staff quit over verbal abuse – MLAs hear of one patient’s 300 calls

GP surgeries are frequently being pushed to the point of collapse and a growing number of staff are quitting because of abuse from patients, it has been warned.

Stormont’s health committee was told many doctors had “genuine fear” for safety, with the overstretched health service dealing with up to 230,000 patient contacts a week.

It was also warned that the GP telephone system was not adequate to deal with patients’ needs in the coming months.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the BMA’s GP committee in Northern Ireland made the grim assessment after being told of a patient ringing her GP surgery almost 300 times before finally making contact.

It comes as the health service braces itself for the worst winter it has ever experienced.

Sinn Fein MLA Orlaithi Flynn detailed that case during the hearing, which was also attended by Dr Laurence Dorman, chair of the Royal College of GPs in Northern Ireland.

“When she got through after 286 calls, she was told to ring back in 24 hours,” said Ms Flynn.

“I know it’s one of the cases that’s at the real extreme end, but I think for people that are having that experience and feeling that disappointment, that is where people can lose faith in the system.

“You have said you are fearful for the upcoming winter period. Do you think the telephone management systems that are in place are going to be able to cope this winter?”

Dr Stout replied: “I will give you an honest answer, and that is no, we aren’t confident they’re going to cope.

Dr Alan Stout

“That example you gave of 268 calls, I can’t sit here and defend that, Laurence can’t sit here and defend that.

“That is not acceptable in anybody’s book and that is a reflection of just how difficult the system is at the moment.”

Describing the number of telephone calls being made to GP surgeries as “phenomenal”, Dr Stout continued: “We have over 10% of our population contacting us every single week.

“Our contacts range from between 200,000 to 230,000 contacts per week. Nearly 50% of those are converted to face-to-face consultations.

“That works out at 20,000 per day being seen face-to-face in general practice. [That is a] quite astonishing number.”

Dr Dorman said upgrading the system would improve access but warned additional staff were also required to be able to respond to patient needs.

“We don’t like people just having fancier queues,” he told MLAs on the committee.

He also warned of growing pressures on the system.

“Every week, Alan and I hear from GPs and practice team members who have broken down and had to take necessary sick leave because of their stress at work,” Dr Dorman said.

“A local practice close to me lost four frontline staff in one month alone, all citing abuse received at work.

“Another practice I’m aware of has experienced six out of seven reception staff handing in their notice, all having had enough of a constant barrage of abuse on the telephone.

“The abuse of GPs and their staff is indefensible and it makes a significant and detrimental impact to our workforce.

“So many practices are struggling to keep services running.

“We’re doing our best, but criticism in the press, media and social media sometimes implies we’re not working hard enough. This could not be further from the truth.

“Many of the colleagues I speak to speak of genuine fear [at] the number of patients they are providing consultations for. It does not feel safe.

“Many practices describe being one team member sickness away from collapse.”