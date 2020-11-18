Owen and Bredge Ward funeral hears how Strabane couple were united in life and death

Funeral of Owen and Bredge Ward who passed away in hospital on Monday within 12 hours of each other due to COVID-19. The couple, both 69-year-old, from Strabane had six children and 10 grandchildren. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The funeral of at St Mary’s Church Melmount of Strabane husband and wife Owen and Bredge Ward who both died from Covid-19 within hours of each other. Picture Martin McKeown. 18.11.20

A Co Tyrone couple who died from Covid-19 were "united in life and united in death", a priest has said.

He was speaking at the funeral of Owen and Bredge Ward at St Mary's Church, Melmount, yesterday.

The husband and wife, both aged 69 and from Strabane, passed away on Monday, in Altnagelvin hospital, just 12 hours apart.

Their remains were placed side-by-side at the foot of the alter of the same church where the devoted couple took their marriage vows in February 1972, and which Mr Ward helped to build.

Parish priest Fr Michael Doherty poignantly pointed out how sad it was to see the two coffins together - referring to the cruel brutality of coronavirus, while noting that even the virus could not part them.

He said: "After Bredge recovered from her cancer, they had little reason to doubt that all that could continue for some years yet.

"But then the second wave of coronavirus came as an unwelcome visitor, forcing both of them into ICU in Altnagelvin, where they experienced the professionalism and the compassion of the nurses and doctors who looked after them.

"At times it looked as if they would pull through; there were several false dawns when Owen would have the strength to ring family and friends to talk to them, but sadly in the space of 12 hours on Monday they passed away.

"Now their coffins are in the place where, on February 9 1972, they promised to love each other truly in sickness and in health, till death do us part. But death did not part them."

The congregation heard how Mr and Mrs Ward loved the simple things in life and lived for their children and grandchildren, who were robbed of sharing their parents' final earthly moments.

Owen and Bedge Ward

Fr Doherty continued: "They were most happy when spending time with family and each other, doing simple things from going for walks together, Owen spending time with the dogs or Bredge reading, baking and knitting.

"The love of their lives was their ever-growing family - children and grandchildren.

"They have suffered a loss through how they (Mr and Mrs Ward) have died, through not being able to be with them for the past month.

"Because of the way the coronavirus has changed our lives, the Ward children and grandchildren have not been able to have the comfort of being able to wake them as they would have wanted or have their funeral mass and burial in our traditional way.

"They have not been able to listen at this time to the stories that many people would like to tell of Bredge and Owen.

"But what we do today, we do for the safekeeping of ourselves and each other in what we call these strange times."

Fr Doherty recognised that coronavirus was likely to remain a malevolent force for the weeks and months ahead.

He concluded: "This pandemic, unfortunately, has not gone away and will most likely be with us for the foreseeable future.

"With faith, hope and love, we are called to support one another so that we will emerge stronger and more resilient from this testing time."

Following requiem mass, Mr and Mrs Ward were laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.