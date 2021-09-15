Owner of Belfast’s Morning Star bar and horse racing enthusiast Corinne McAlister passes away

The funeral of Corinne McAlister, the owner of Belfast’s Morning Star bar and popular horse racing enthusiast, is to be held today in Belfast.

Mrs McAlister, whose family have run the Morning Star since the 1980s, passed away peacefully at home on Monday.

Her many friends and local horse racing fraternity will be deeply saddened to learn of her passing.

Requiem Mass will be held this morning at the Good Shepherd Church in south Belfast.

She was a well-known figure in several sectors but was always based at the family’s historic bar and restaurant in Belfast.

She was described by friends as someone whose company was always fun to be in, and like her late husband Seamus, she was a regular at both Down Royal and Downpatrick as a racehorse owner, with Strongpoint providing many highlights and victories during his racing career.

Mrs McAlister was also a sponsor and supporter of various charities.

She was proud of her children and worked with son James and daughter Peita at the family business while encouraging and supporting their initiatives during the pandemic to retain staff and service customers. She had another son, Michael.

Following news of her passing, friends passed on their condolences to her family.

“Corinne had a passion for point to point racing and usually had a horse or share in a horse for the season and would be seen at most local fixtures attired in her wax coat and wellies with a couple of her beloved dogs alongside. Corinne had also a great involvement with Irish and Ulster rugby with Peita playing for the Ulster team and sponsored the game while encouraging and endorsing the youth sides,” said a friend.

“Corinne was a great lady and wonderful human being.”

Malone Rugby Club said: “Many of you will know Corinne was a long-standing member of Malone and was the wife of the late Seamus and mother of James, Michael and Pieta and brother of Michael.

“The deepest sympathy of all the members of Malone goes to James, Michael and Pieta, her brother Michael and the entire family circle.”

One friend wrote on social media: “Thinking of the whole family. Very sad news. Lovely lady.”

Speaking recently to hospitality magazine Licensed and Catering news, Corinne’s son James said his mother was still very much in charge when it came to the Morning Star.

“Mum is still the boss and the rest of us do what needs doing,” he said, adding his busy parents put him to work scraping chewing gum off the tables in the pub from a young age.

James also spoke to the Belfast Telegraph last year about how his late father Seamus and mother took over the pub during the Troubles.

“The pub was damaged in bomb blasts that went off around the vicinity. I remember the pub being damaged and dad having his eardrums burst, but it was Belfast city centre and everyone just got on with it,” he said.