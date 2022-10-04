Owner of cat with Northern Irish accent says viral video gives him and his wife a ‘good giggle’

The owner of a cat which has gone viral on social media in recent days for responding in a Northern Irish accent says the video gives him and his wife a “good giggle”.

Ian Allen was speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster programme after his cat Leo once again went viral online over the weekend for sharing his distinctive meow.

In the video, Mr Allen can be heard talking to his pet cat, asking if he was a “good boy”, to which it sounds like the cat replies with a very Northern Irish “aye”.

It’s not the first time the famous cat has gone viral online, with the clip having previously been posted by Mr Allen’s brother on Twitter a number of years ago.

However, even years later Leo the rescue cat – whose original name was Ernie before being changed – still leaves people in fits of laughter.

"It was just a fluke really, he was sitting at the back door at our previous house in Derry/Londonderry and I just asked him ‘was he good boy’ and he went ‘aye’," Mr Allen told BBC Radio Ulster.

“I was like: ‘I am going to have to capture this on camera’. I brought the camera out and it was just to send to my wife and he did he responded a few times.

"I sent it to my wife and we had a good giggle about it. Then I was chatting to my brother, he asked me to send it to him. He is on Twitter quite a lot. He posted it on Twitter and it just went viral.

"That has been out for a couple of years. It gives us a giggle.”

Despite many remarking about his Derry accent, Mr Allen revealed Leo is actually from Donegal originally.

“We got Leo on the back of a stray cat around our area at the time. We took the cat in but unfortunately the cat got ran over by a car and killed. We thought why not, so we went to animals in need in Donegal and rescued Leo. His original name is Ernie.”