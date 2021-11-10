Owner of east Belfast Indian takeaway fined for bad food hygiene and protection against pests

The owner of an east Belfast Indian takeaway has been fined for bad food hygiene and poor protection against pests.

Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, the food business operator of Indian Cuisine, 301 Holywood Road, was fined £1700 at Belfast Magistrates’ Court (Tuesday November 9) in relation to food hygiene offences.

The prosecution was taken by Belfast City Council following a routine hygiene inspection of the premises in November 2020.

During inspections, environmental health officers found the business was not kept clean, the layout did not permit good food hygiene practices and there was a failure to protect against contamination of pests.

The owner agreed to voluntarily close the business to address the issues. The restaurant was given a rating of one under the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme, meaning that major improvement was necessary. Ratings range from five or “very good” to zero, or “urgent improvement necessary”.

The premises re-opened four days later after officers confirmed there was no longer a health risk. The council confirmed to the court that conditions at the premises have improved to their satisfaction and that the business now has a Food Hygiene Rating of four, which is deemed “good”.

The operator was also ordered to pay £222 in legal costs and an offender levy of £15.

To find out the food rating of a business, go to https://ratings.food.gov.uk/search-a-local-authority-area/en-gb/Northern%2BIreland