Owner of winning Belfast ticket loses out on £1m EuroMillions prize after deadline expires

A Northern Ireland ticketholder has missed out on a £1m EuroMillions prize after the six-month deadline passed to collect the cash.

The draw took place on April 26 and has now remained unclaimed for more than 180 days.

The ticketholder bought their EuroMillions ticket in Belfast and had until midnight on Sunday to cash it in.

This means that the money, plus the interest it has earned, has now passed over to help National Lottery-funded good cause projects.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticketholder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

“However, the money will now add to the more than £30M raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

