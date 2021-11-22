Owners of Derry restaurant Fitzroy’s Bistro ‘devastated’ after kitchen fire

The scene at Fitzroy’s Restaurant in Derry where a fire broke out this morning. Picture Martin McKeown.

The owners of a restaurant in Londonderry have said they are “devastated” after a kitchen fire has forced them to close.

In a statement on Facebook, the owners of Fitzroy’s Bistro on Bridge Street said: “We are so devastated we have to write this post due to a small fire in Fitzroy’s we will be closed until further notice.”

They added that those with reservations this weekend can now take them at their sister restaurant Quaywest by calling 028 71370977.

Earlier the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said the cause of the blaze had been accidental.

The alarm was raised just before 6am with a total of four appliances attending the scene, including two from Northland Fire Station and one each from Crescent Link and Limavady Fire Stations.

An NIFRS spokesperson added: “Firefighters were called to reports of a kitchen on fire at a commercial property earlier this morning. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and one jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 9.24am and the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental at this time.”

After earlier road closures, Bridge Street and Orchard Street have now reopened.