Owners of Glendale Carpets vow to 'come back stronger than ever' following devastating west Belfast blaze

The scene of the suspected arson attack in west Belfast. Credit: Colm O'Reilly/Belfast Telegraph

The owners of a west Belfast business that was substantially damaged in an arson attack have vowed to "come back stronger and better than ever".

Glendale Carpets and Flooring on Kennedy Way was one of three businesses affected by the blaze, which broke out just before 12.45am on Sunday.

Four pumping appliances, an aerial appliance and a command support vehicle were dispatched to the scene by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

The fire was subsequently brought under control, however fire crews remained at the scene at 9.30am to dampen down the area.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson from Glendale Carpets and Flooring said a few of their units were saved from the blaze and the business will be open tomorrow to carry out as much work as possible.

"We at Glendale Carpets would like to thank everyone for the well wishes and help offered," they said.

"The fire brigade fought throughout the night to tackle the blaze and saved what they could and the police who are working hard to find the cause.

"It really couldn’t have happened at a worse time coming up to our busy period of Christmas, accidents happen and can’t be avoided.

"We will come back stronger and better than ever, along with a massive fire sale on stock that has been saved. Again we can’t thank everyone enough for the support at this tough time."

A NIFRS spokesperson said when crews arrived at the scene there was a "well-developed fire" in the carpet warehouse building and they were aided by a gas company and NI Water it order to deal with the utilities.

The spokesperson said the roof of the premises had collapsed in several places.

Two other businesses were also damaged in the blaze.

Kennedy Way was closed between the Andersonstown Road junction and the Glen Road junction for several hours, but has since reopened.

PSNI Detective Inspector Tom Phillips has appealed for information.

"The fire, which is being treated as arson, has caused substantial damage to at least three businesses in the area," he said.

"This has been a despicable attack, which will undoubtedly have a severe impact on the businesses affected.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area last night and who saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who may have captured any suspicious person/persons in the area on their dash cam, to call us.

"I would also appeal to anyone who has information they believe may assist our investigation to pick up the phone and tell our detectives at Musgrave what you know by calling 101, and quote reference 95 of 03/11/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.