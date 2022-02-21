Owners of historic Gilford Castle plan extensive renovations

Planners at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are considering an application for repairs to historic Gilford Castle.

The listed Victorian Scots Baronial-style house dates to around 1865.

Built of Portland stone and Scrabo sandstone, it stands in 207 acres of grounds.

During the Second World War the castle housed camps for American, Belgian and British soldiers.

In 2006 plans for a £25m golf course development on the site were turned down.

It went on the market for £2.3m in 2018.

That was the first time it had been put up for sale in more than 100 years.

The main castle has 13 bedrooms, eight reception rooms and three kitchens.

It has three full and 11 partial bathrooms.

It also has turrets, a conical roof and bay windows.

A number of period details include marble and oak fireplaces, columns, decorative moulding on the ceilings and a stained-glass window.

The application has been submitted by agent Alastair Coey Architects on behalf of Adrienne and Robert Moffett to restore the historic fabric of the main house.

Permission is sought for structural repairs; creation of a new opening in the kitchen; repairs to existing fireplaces; creation of new window openings, and alteration of existing windows.

The plans include a new laylight (glazed ceiling panel) installed in the main hall; modifications to the existing laylight; works to the existing roof lantern and laylight in the billiard room, and work on the internal floor and walls.

Internal spaces will be remodelled.

This includes provision for a wheelchair accessible bedroom; a new glazed corridor; internal doors upgraded to be more fire-resistant, and the installation of a sprinkler system throughout the main castle building.

The proposals include a new septic tank and drainage.

There are also plans for a new plant room in vegetation to the east of the house, which will be screened with timber-boarded fencing.