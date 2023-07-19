Owners of new Ebrington Hotel in Derry ‘content’ for concerts to take place

Executive Office reinstates permission for four Ebrington Square concerts next month

Ebrington Square in Derry with the hotel in the distance. Picture Martin McKeown.

Ryan McMullan is due to play there next month

The owners of the new Ebrington Hotel in Derry have said they are now content for concerts to go ahead next month following a public backlash.

Four gigs scheduled at the old Army barracks had been cast into doubt.

It is understood site owner the Executive Office was facing the threat of legal action from the hotel, which opened next to the square just this month, and withdrew permission for the concerts.

Yesterday, the Ebrington turned off the comments on its Facebook page as it faced criticism.

Stormont ministers had attended the cutting of the first sod last year, where £15m of investment was announced.

The hotel yesterday refused to provide a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, with a worker saying staff had been advised to say nothing.

A statement from the Ebrington Hotel, reported by the BBC, said: “Licences for use of Ebrington Square were issued without notice to entertainment promoters by the owners of the site, the Executive Office.

“The Ebrington Hotel understood that the Executive Office had a duty to consult with them in advance of any decision around the awarding of such licenses.

“This did not happen in relation to the August events.”

The hotel added that it is “committed to ensuring these events are successful” and to add to the local tourist offering while managing its other commitments such as wedding bookings.

Promoters were offered an alternative venue at St Columb’s Park which followed the Executive Office’s “failure to consult and recognise the hotel’s position”, the hotel claimed.

The owners of the Ebrington Hotel said they contacted the Executive Office on Monday to indicate they are “content for the August events to go ahead subject to agreement of conditions with the Executive Office and the council”.

The four gigs include two dance events, an Abba tribute band and Ryan McMullan.

The opening of the hotel came as a major boost to the area and is viewed as a catalyst to attract more business and footfall to the area.

The site was handed back to the city over 20 years ago and hosted major music events during 2013, when Derry was the City of Culture.

As a large open space overlooking the River Foyle and city centre, it is viewed by many as an ideal location.

However, St Columb’s Park was also used to host Nile Rodgers and Chic last year and the council is now offering the local park up as a last-minute alternative to promoters.

Abba tribute band Arrival are also set to play

The Wood Burning Savages frontman Paul Connolly, who’s based in Derry, said Ebrington Square is for the people of the city and beyond to experience live events.

“It is a reclamation of a space for all the right reasons,” he added.

“To have Derry’s already meagre opportunity to host large events potentially derailed by a hotel is, frankly, very infuriating.

“Ebrington was redeveloped so that people could enjoy events in a space that the city has been lacking for generations.

“The fact that a hotel sees itself as above the events happening and is pulling legal moves to stop the things that attract people to the town is ridiculous.”

Former Aontú councillor Emmet Doyle said: “The situation in Ebrington is totally unacceptable. I warned about this years ago.

“A hotel that got millions of public money now objecting to events in a site owned by the public. This can’t stand.”

The Executive Office and the council were asked when the issue first emerged as it had left promoters with little time to react and at risk of losing money spent on marketing.

Neither answered that question directly, but the Executive Office said it has recently invested significantly in the redevelopment of Ebrington Square, which is now a host to various businesses and outlets, as well as the event space.

“It is a significant asset to the city and the square will continue to host up to five major events per year, together with a range of minor events,” it said.

“Discussions are ongoing about a number of forthcoming events. It would therefore not be appropriate for the Executive Office to comment further at this time.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council said responsibility for Ebrington Square lies with the Executive Office and any decisions on permissions for events and possible claims for compensation is a matter for them to deal with.

A spokesperson confirmed the Council has been in regular contact with the Executive Office in relation to this emerging issue and spoke with local promoters to start conversations around the possible use of the council-owned St Columb’s Park as an alternative venue.

“The council clearly outlined to the promoters that, should they express an interest in using St Columb’s Park for their events, the council would seek to process applications for entertainments licences as quickly as possible, while adhering to the statutory licensing framework and requirements, in order to facilitate the events,” it added.

“Once a formal request is received, officers would meet with the relevant stakeholders through safety advisory Group to facilitate the event and put in place the necessary requirements for the gigs to go ahead.

“The council recognises the importance of hosting large-scale events in the city and is keen to facilitate local promoters where it can assist in making these happen.”