Oysters being saved from extinction in new initiative in Belfast Lough

Native oysters are set to be saved from extinction with a new nursery in Belfast Lough

A new initiative to be launched next Spring by Ulster Wildlife is hoping to save the declining population of oysters from extinction in Belfast Lough.

Since 1903, the native oyster has been considered extinct in Belfast Lough. However, in the summer of 2020 live oysters were discovered for the first time in over 100 years – evidence that the environmental conditions for establishment are now right.

The charity is hoping to deploy the first native oyster nursery in Northern Ireland in Bangor Marina to support the declining population and to help create a natural long-term carbon store to tackle climate change.

An oyster nursery is a micro-habitat housing 27 mature oysters that will reproduce and release the next generation of oyster larvae to settle out on the seabed of Belfast Lough.

It is estimated that oyster populations have declined by 95% since the 19th century, and now native oyster reefs are one of the most threatened habitats in Europe.

One of the main reasons for the decline is believed to be overfishing, although habitat loss, disease, pollution and invasive non-native species are all considered contributors.

A thriving population of oysters has proven to be beneficial for both water quality and plant life.

A single oyster can filter up to 200 litres of seawater (approximately a bathtub) per day, which can significantly improve water quality and clarity.

By removing particles from the water column, the oyster can also increase light penetration to the sediment and promote the recovery of seagrasses – another threatened and valuable coastal habitat.

An oyster nursery

Oyster reefs, which develop if left undisturbed, can also increase fish production by providing a protective nursery ground for juveniles that acts as a refuge from predators.

Reefs can also act as “carbon sinks”, protecting considerable stores of carbon, avoiding further release of carbon into the atmosphere.

Carbon sequestered and stored in the marine environment is called blue carbon.

Extensive native oyster beds were abundant in European seas, and humans have been harvesting them since the Stone Age.

In Northern Ireland, extensive oyster beds are known to have existed in Carlingford Lough, Lough Foyle and Belfast Lough for several hundred years, but most stocks crashed during the late 19th or early 20th century, with only a small population still existing in Strangford Lough.

As the population declined, so too did the benefits they provided.

It is hoped that the 24 new oyster nurseries at Bangor Marina will help to improve the water quality of Belfast Lough.

This is the first project of its kind in Northern Ireland funded by the DAERA Challenge Fund.

It will not only help water quality but will help restore vital ecological systems and in doing so provide nature-based solutions to the climate crisis.

In addition to establishing the first native oyster nursery in Northern Ireland, Ulster Wildlife has also partnered with the National Oceanography Centre and the University of Hull to identify areas suitable for blue carbon habitat restoration using predictive habitat modelling methodologies.

This will pave the way for Northern Ireland to actively create and restore seagrass, kelp, saltmarsh, and oyster beds, thereby increasing biodiversity, the potential for carbon sequestration and a host of other ecosystem services that support mankind.