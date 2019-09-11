Paddy Jackson ruled out of London Irish squad's friendly in Cork

Former Ulster and Ireland rugby star Paddy Jackson will not be part of London Irish's squad travelling to Cork for a friendly game against Munster on Friday night.

Former Ireland head coach Declan Kidney has decided against including him ahead of a fixture which would have been his first on Irish soil since his acquittal following a high-profile rape trial in Belfast last year.

A protest at Irish Independent Park in Cork which was organised online had been expected to attract over 200 people to the ground.

Jackson's contract was terminated by the IRFU in April last year after a furore erupted surrounding a series of WhatsApp messages which were made public during the trial.

Jackson subsequently signed for Perpignan in France and when they were due to play Connacht in Galway last season, they also excluded him from their squad for the Challenge Cup tie.