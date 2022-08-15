Paddy Morris: Tyrone carpenter who died in Carlow river tragedy will live on ‘through all the memories’, funeral told

A Co Tyrone man who died after getting into difficulty in a river brought “life and light” into the lives of those who loved him, a priest at his funeral has said.

Paddy Morris was a “man full of life, a carefree spirit who lived life to the fullest”, Fr Patrick Hannigan told mourners at the requiem mass at the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen, today.

The tragic accident happened last Wednesday at River Barrow, near Carlow town.

The 39-year-old was removed from the water but, despite the best efforts of emergency services to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leading the mourners at his funeral were his partner of 18 years, Andrea O’Neill, the couple’s seven-year-old daughter, Sienna, Mr Morris’s mother, Mary, and his nine siblings.

Mr Morris, a carpenter by trade and a talented musician and footballer, grew up near Dungannon but in recent years had lived in the Kilkea area of Co Kildare.

Addressing the congregation at the funeral, Fr Hannigan said the community was “shocked and saddened” by Mr Morris’s death.

The parish priest said Mr Morris’s many qualities were “unmeasured by time” and that he would live on “through all the memories, love and prayer” of those who knew him.

“In difficult time like these, we are left to draw upon our belief and our faith in God and ask him to guide us and give us the strength to get through today and the days to come,” said Fr Hannigan.

“When we are having difficult days, it may help to focus on the good Paddy achieved in his life and the positive memories his family and friends have of him.

“As a young boy Patrick Morris attended St Mary’s Primary School in Cabragh and then St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley. He studied music technology in Derry.

“Everywhere Paddy went he played GAA football — at school, in Monaghan, Liverpool, Grange and Milford in Carlow. He was a very competitive young man.”

Fr Hannigan spoke of Mr Morris’s talents as a musician, starting out playing the recorder and trumpet before progressing to the tin whistle, guitar and drums.

He was also a singer-songwriter, who played in a band for many years, recorded an album and was a member of the South Ulster Youth Orchestra.

Speaking about last week’s tragedy, Fr Hannigan said: “Emergency services came to his aid very fast, very quickly, on the day he passed away accidentally.

“[We have] so many memories, so much life and light brought into his family by Patrick.

“He was a man full of life, a carefree spirit who lived his life to the fullest.

“These are all qualities which are unmeasured by time and I’m sure you all have your own memories of Paddy.

“Although Paddy has gone into the kingdom of heaven, he remains with us through all the memories, love and prayer of us all.”

Following requiem mass, Mr Morris was laid to rest in the cemetery of the Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally.