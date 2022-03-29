Paediatrician Dr Heather Steen admits 'inappropriate' communication to parents over child’s death at tribunal

A paediatrician accused of covering up the circumstances of a child’s death has admitted failing to tell her parents her death should have been referred to the coroner.

Dr Heather Steen has admitted just one of a raft of serious allegations relating to her conduct following the death of Claire Roberts (9) at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1996.

The charge she has admitted is that her communication with Claire’s parents was “inappropriate” in that she “failed to disclose” that “it was necessary” to refer Claire’s death to the coroner “as it had been sudden and unexpected”.

A fitness to practise tribunal — which had originally been scheduled to begin last Monday — finally got underway on Tuesday afternoon following an unsuccessful bid by Dr Steen to halt proceedings.

The former Belfast Trust employee had applied for voluntary erasure from the medical register on the grounds of ill health and for a stay in proceedings.

However, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) refused the applications after the General Medical Council (GMC) argued the case is a matter of significant public interest.

The majority of the case has so far been heard in private, as it has largely concentrated on matters relating to Dr Steen’s health.

However, during a short public session on Tuesday, Kevin McCartney, acting on behalf of Dr Steen, said she admitted one charge but denied the remaining allegations.

Among them are accusations that she failed to tell Claire’s parents that “hyponatraemia was a contributing factor” in her cerebral oedema and that “fluid and electrolyte mismanagement may have contributed to the development of hyponatraemia”.

She is further accused of providing a statement to the coroner examining Claire’s death in which she “failed to accurately disclose” both “the confirmed diagnosis of hyponatraemia” and “that fluid mismanagement was a contributory factor” in Claire developing hyponatraemia.

The GMC case against Dr Steen has also alleged she “misrepresented” Claire’s autopsy report and that her decision not to request a full post-mortem or refer her death to the coroner was due to her death being “problematic” and Dr Steen’s “reluctance to draw attention to the failings” in her care.

Claire, from Castlereagh, died two days after she was admitted to hospital for vomiting and drowsiness.

Claire Roberts, who died at the age of 9 years on the 23rd of October 1996 at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

She was one of five children whose deaths were examined by the hyponatraemia inquiry into mismanagement of fluids in hospitals in Northern Ireland.

Hyponatraemia is a shortage of sodium in the blood that can be fatal.

The condition can occur when fluids are not administered properly and can lead to catastrophic swelling of the brain.

Publishing his findings in January 2018, the chair of the hyponatraemia inquiry, Mr Justice O'Hara, said he was “persuaded that a ‘cover-up’ was attempted by Dr Steen” following Claire’s death.

Referring to Dr Steen, he said her actions after Claire died were “very hard to explain on any other basis than that Dr Steen set out to conceal what she knew about the likely cause of Claire’s death”.

Mr Justice O'Hara also described Claire’s death as “avoidable” and said Dr Steen "failed" in her duty by not reporting her death to the coroner.

A second inquest into Claire’s death, which was ordered as a result of Mr Justice O’Hara’s findings, concluded she died as a result of the treatment she received in hospital.

The coroner, Joe McCrisken, said he considered, on balance, that an "overdose" of fluids contributed to her death.