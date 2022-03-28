Paediatrician Dr Heather Steen loses bid to halt fitness to practise hearing

A paediatrician accused of covering up the circumstances of a child’s death has failed in her bid to stop a fitness to practise hearing.

In a significant development, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has rejected Dr Heather Steen’s claim that she is not well enough to engage with a tribunal examining a raft of serious allegations about her work.

It has also refused to grant a stay of proceedings after deliberating for almost two days.

An application for voluntary erasure, as well as the request for the hearing to be suspended, was largely heard in private last week.

The MPTS panel handed down its decision in private on Monday afternoon but in a subsequent statement, it said it had “determined to refuse both applications”.

No further public explanation was offered by the panel.

The fitness to practise hearing was originally scheduled to begin last Monday but was delayed after Dr Steen submitted an application for voluntary erasure on the grounds of ill health.

The MPTS panel was told Dr Steen was so unwell that she could not meaningfully engage with the tribunal.

If the application for voluntary erasure had been successful, Dr Steen would have been removed from the medical register and could no longer work as a doctor.

The fitness to practise proceedings would not have proceeded any further.

Dr Steen is accused of a series of failings by her regulatory body following the death of Claire Roberts, who was nine when she died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1996.

It comes more than four years after the chair of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry said he was “persuaded that a ‘cover up’ was attempted by Dr Steen” following Claire’s death.

Claire, who is being referred to throughout the fitness to practise case as Patient A, was one of five children whose deaths were examined by the Hyponatraemia Inquiry into mismanagement of fluids in hospitals in Northern Ireland.

Allegations against Dr Steen, who is no longer an employee of the Belfast Trust, include that she “knowingly and dishonestly carried out several actions to conceal the true circumstances” of Claire’s death.

The tribunal is also set to consider allegations that Dr Steen “provided inappropriate, incomplete and inaccurate information to Claire’s parents and GP regarding the treatment, diagnosis, clinical management and cause” of her death.

It is also alleged that Dr Steen “inappropriately recommended a brain only post-mortem” be carried out on Claire when “a full post-mortem was necessary”.

The MPTS has also said: “In addition, it is alleged that Dr Steen failed to refer Patient A’s death to the Coroner, inappropriately completed the medical certificate of cause of death and inaccurately completed the autopsy request form for Patient A.

“Furthermore, it is alleged that during a review of Patient A’s notes, Dr Steen failed to consult with the necessary colleagues and medical teams and provided a statement and gave evidence to the coroner’s inquest into Patient A’s death which omitted key information.”

The chair of the Hyponatraemia Inquiry, Mr Justice John O’Hara, published his findings at an emotionally charged press conference in a Belfast hotel in January 2018.

Claire’s distraught mother, Jennifer Roberts, wept as Mr Justice O’Hara issued a damning assessment of a culture of secrecy within the health service.

He was scathing about the fact that some witnesses that gave evidence during the public hearings "had to have the truth dragged out of them" and also said that "doctors and managers can't simply be relied upon to do the right thing at the right time", urging them to "stop putting their own reputation and interests first".

Referring to Dr Steen, he said her actions after Claire died were “very hard to explain on any other basis than that Dr Steen set out to conceal what she knew about the likely cause of Claire’s death”.

Mr Justice O'Hara also described Claire’s death as “avoidable” and said Dr Steen "failed" in her duty by not reporting her death to the coroner.