Paedophile ex-RUC officer tried to lure girl (8) into woods

A former RUC inspector with a history of sexual offending attempted to lure a child into the woods, a court has heard

A former RUC inspector with a history of sexual offending attempted to lure a child into the woods, a court has heard.

Raymond Keith Lindsay from Moygashel, Co Tyrone, committed his fourth sex offence two years after being released from prison for previous matters.

Lindsay (61), of Moygashel Park, originally denied inciting an eight-year-old-child to engage in sexual activity and breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO), but changed this a week later.

It occurred in Castlewellan Forest Park on July 26, 2018.

Prosecution counsel told Dungannon Crown Court the victim was camping with her family. At around 2pm she and her four-year-old sibling went to the facilities block.

Lindsay engaged in conversation, asking her age. On replying she was eight he said: "You're too young."

Lindsay asked the girl if she would like to take off her underwear. She refused and he persisted in asking if she wanted to come into the woods and he would take off his underwear.

The child and her sibling hurried away, reporting what occurred to her mother, who raised the alarm.

Meanwhile, Lindsay cycled into the woods.

The court heard as a result of arrest for these matters Lindsay, who had been released for similar offending in 2016, was recalled to serve out the remainder of his sentence and is not due for release until 2020.

An application for parole earlier this year was refused.

Defence counsel accepted the incident was "very distressing for the child victim".

Lindsay joined the RUC in 1988, becoming an inspector in 1993. But shortly after attaining this rank Lindsay was arrested for his first sex offence.

He was jailed and on release a similar incident occurred in 1996, for which he was also jailed.

On release from that there was further offending in 2012 with Lindsay serving another prison sentence, from which he was released in October 2016.

Defence counsel said it was difficult to know how someone of his client's intelligence and achievement "could have crashed like this".

Judge Rafferty retorted: "Probably something to do with offending against children."

The defence said when pressed on his mindset at the time of the latest offending Lindsay claimed: "I was in desperation… I didn't care anymore… I thought I'd be better off in prison."

Having heard the facts, Judge Rafferty said: "This was a really upsetting experience. It was something a child should ever have to deal with."

He decided to take time to consider sentencing options and adjourned until later this month.

However, addressing the victim's parents, the judge stated: "Your daughter knew what was happening was wrong. She is an exceptional young girl and a credit to you."