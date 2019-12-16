Paint attack treated as sectarian hate crime

No-one was injured during the incident (stock photo)

Police are treating an incident that saw paint thrown at the window of a house in Belfast as a sectarian hate crime.

At around 9.10pm on Friday paint was thrown at the window of a residential premises in The Mount area in the east of the city.

No-one was injured during the incident.

Alliance councillor Michelle Kelly said: "I utterly condemn those behind this incident.

"Those behind it do not speak for the majority of people in East Belfast, which is an open and welcoming community for those of all backgrounds.

"People who engage in sectarian behaviour of any kind do nothing but bring shame upon themselves.

"I urge anyone with information on this incident to give it to police immediately."

A PSNI sergeant said: "I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity to contact police at Strandtown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference1 864 13/12/19.

"Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.