Pair accused of fuel fraud involvement

Two men appeared in court yesterday accused of involvement in a fuel smuggling operation.

At Newry Magistrates Court Michael Byrne (31) and Ronan Kirk (44) were jointly charged with being "knowingly concerned in carrying, removing, depositing, harbouring, keeping or concealing or in any manner dealing with 6,450 litres of non-UK paid duty fuel, and that you did so with intent to defraud Her Majesty of any duty payable" on March 9, 2019.

Kirk, from Hacksballscross in Louth, was further charged with having a fuel tanker which had false registration plates in connection to a fraud.

Byrne, from the Bog Road in Belleeks, Newry, was charged with concealing an underground fuel tank on the Glassdrumman Road in Annalong, also allegedly in connection with fraud.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, during a brief preliminary enquiry.

Freeing them both on bail, District Judge Eamon King returned the case to Newry Crown Court and ordered the defendants to appear for their arraignment on March 25.