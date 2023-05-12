Pair arrested after robbery and burning of two cars in Co Tyrone

A man and a woman have been arrested following an investigation into the robbery and burning out of two cars in Co Tyrone last year.

The incident, which occurred in October last year, followed a collision on Ballynaloan Road in Castlederg involving a Kia Sportage and a silver-coloured BMW.

The Kia driver was assaulted by the occupants of the BMW who then drove off in his vehicle. The silver vehicle is reported to have been set on fire.

Another car that was set on fire and later located in the vicinity is believed to have been the Kia.

The 44-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of 15 offences including robbery, arson, dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle.

The 37-year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

A police spokesperson added: “They both remain in police custody this afternoon.”