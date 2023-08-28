Pair arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Co Antrim released on bail

Two men in their 20s have been released pending further enquiries.

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in Co Antrim suffered stab wounds to his torso have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The men, aged 28 and 29, were arrested following a serious assault in the Brustin Brae area of Larne in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 46-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drug and driving with excess alcohol in breath in connection with the incident was also released pending further enquiries.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said yesterday: “Just after 2.40am, it was reported that a man in his 30s had been stabbed to the torso. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are described as serious."

Enquiries remain ongoing, and detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 332 of 27/08/2023.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.