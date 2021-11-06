Pair arrested over ‘racially motivated’ assaults in Belfast

Police have arrested two men over a number of assaults in Bradbury Place in Belfast city centre.

PSNI officers arrested the men, both aged 24, on suspicion of six counts of common assault.

They were reportedly involved in an altercation with a group of people at about 1.30am on Saturday morning.

Six men sustained facial injuries in the incident which is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Both arrested men remain in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.