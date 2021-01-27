Pair charged after Belfast cash-in-transit robbery

Detectives investigating the report of an armed robbery of a cash in transit van at Great Victoria Street, in Belfast City Centre on Tuesday 26th January, have arrested four men and a woman. Pacemaker.

Police at the scene of a crash on the Monagh bypass West Belfast. The incident happened around 11pm. Two men were arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery. Picture Colm O'Reilly / Sunday Life

Two men have been charged with robbery after a cash-in-transit robbery in Belfast.

Four men and a woman were arrested after the armed robbery in Great Victoria Street on Tuesday.

Two men aged 40 and 44 have been charged with robbery and are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A 52-year-old woman has been charged with possession of a class a drug and is to appear in court on February 22.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Two other men, aged 40 and 41, were later released on police bail pending further investigation.

The robbery happened just before 9am on Tuesday.

Police said they received a report a cash in transit security officer had been assaulted by a male armed with a crow bar.

A cash box was taken and the male is then believed to have made off from the area in a dark-coloured car.

The security officer was not physically injured but was left badly shaken following the incident.

Two of the men and the woman were arrested at a property in the Monagh Road area and two were arrested following a collision on the Monagh Bypass.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson appealed for anyone who witnessed the robbery or anyone who saw any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area of Great Victoria Street before or shortly after the robbery to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 251 26/01/21. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.