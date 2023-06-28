Pair charged after man stabbed

Two men have been charged with a number of offences following a stabbing in north Belfast.

Police were alerted at 11.40pm on Monday to the Antrim Close area, where a man in his 20s had been stabbed five times and received a blow to the head with a hammer.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, while a 26-year-old has been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

Three men aged 20, 24 and 37 and a 35-year-old woman have been released on bail to allow further inquiries.